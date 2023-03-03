The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh on Friday confirmed reports by the Artsakh authorities that Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire on Thursday and Friday.

“The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces deployed in the occupied territories of the regions of Askeran, Martakert and Martuni of the Republic of Artsakh violated the ceasefire on March 2 and overnight March 3 with the use of small arms,” Artsakh’s Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding that there were no casualties.

The Russian defense minister said Friday that its peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh has registered three ceasefire violations in the Martuni and Shushi regions.

The Russian defense ministry said that based on the existing facts, the command of the Russian peacekeeping force is conducting a joint investigation with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides.

Artsakh’s foreign ministry condemned the latest breach of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan, which continues to keep the Lachin Corridor blockaded, despite international calls and a ruling by the International Court of Justice, which ordered Baku to reopen the road.

“We strongly condemn the provocations of the Azerbaijani side, committed immediately after another meeting between representatives of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Azerbaijan through the mediation of the Command of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Artsakh,” the Artsakh foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Against the backdrop of the discussion by the parties of humanitarian and infrastructural issues in the context of the need to immediately lift the illegal blockade of Artsakh, the actions of the Azerbaijani side clearly indicate the unwillingness to unconditionally implement their obligations to unblock the Lachin Corridor, including in accordance with the Order of the International Court of Justice,” said the foreign ministry.

“In this regard, we consider it necessary for the international community to continue the implementation of specific measures to put pressure on Azerbaijan in order to curb its destructive actions and intentions aimed at resolving issues by force,” added the Artsakh foreign ministry.