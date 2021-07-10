Russia said that the current border standoff between Armenia and Azerbaijani is not linked to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process.

“Russia does not think that the current border situation between the two countries is connected with the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, but rather it is a result of the absence of a legal formulation of the border,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing on Friday.

“Undoubtedly, the overall situation exacerbates the lack of mutual trust between the sides,” added Zakharova.

She also expressed Russia’s willing to provide support for Armenia and Azerbaijan to launch discussion on the demarcation of borders between the two countries, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday

“We have repeatedly said that we view the quick launch of demarcation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a sustainable and long-term solution to the conflict, with its further delimitation,” Zakharova said. “We are prepared to provide the necessary consulting support, in addition to the current discussions with foreign and defense ministers, as well as border officials.”

The statement comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenia’s Acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Moscow and discussed regional issues.

During an online discussion on Friday, the Russian Federation Council’s (senate) First Deputy Chair on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said that sooner or later Armenia and Azerbaijan must normalize their relations and start restoring their countries after the “shocks” in the region, adding that the presence of the Russian peacekeepers is a guarantee for avoiding possible bloodsheds in the future.

Dzhavarov said that Putin and Pashinyan discussed the Karabakh situation, as well as other regional issues.

Dzhabarov said the deployment of Russian border guards on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border will be carried out with the consent of the two countries. While Putin and Pashinyan were meeting, it was announced that Russia was preparing to send border guards to Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, where an Azerbaijani border breach has created an almost two-month-long standoff.

Dzhabarov also discussed Russia-Turkey ties, adding that Moscow is opposed to a Turkish military base in Azerbaijan, as proposed by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Moscow has a chance to pressure Turkey, and Turkey does not want an opponent like Russia,” said Dzhabarov.

The Russian politician said that Turkey has never been Russia’s ally, adding that Turkey’s geopolitical interests do not always coincide with those of Russia’s and its allies in Caucasus.

Dzhabarov also criticized Azerbaijan for illegally arresting Armenian prisoners of war and pressing artificial charges against them.