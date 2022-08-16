Russian announced that a contract to supply Turkey with a second fleet of S-400 missile defense system has been signed.

The news was announced on Tuesday by Dmitri Shugayev, head of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation of Russia, during the Army 2020 exhibition currently underway in Moscow, TASS reported

Reportedly the new contract also envisions that production of individual components of the system will be carried out in Turkey, which means more investment by Russia in the Turkey’s military industrial complex.

“I can confidently state that there are no grounds to believe that in the near future any country will develop a system that could approach the performance characteristics of the S-400 Triumf SAMs,” Shugayev said in making the announcement.

Turkey’s initial purchase of the S-400 missile defense system angered the United States and NATO, because it does not correspond to the system used by NATO, of which Turkey is a member.

Shugayev also noted that practical implementation of the said contract is currently underway.

“The complicated political situation that has taken shape this year has negatively affected some aspects of interaction between the Russian side and its partners. Nevertheless, the military-technical cooperation with Turkey is developing in line with the agreements reached between the presidents of the two countries. We plan to continue working with our Turkish partners on a transparent and mutually beneficial basis,” he added.