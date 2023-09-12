Artsakh Says Aid Delivery Conditional to Ending Lachin Blockade

Baku Says Lachin Will Open Only if Aghdam Road is Open to Azerbaijani Delivery

Russia Advocates for Opening both Lachin and Aghdam Roads

U.S. Says it Doesn’t Recognize Artsakh Independence and Presidential Elections

A truck carrying Russian humanitarian aid assistance for Artsakh, traveling on the contentious Aghdam road, reached Stepanakert on Tuesday after being stuck in the Azerbaijani city of Barda for two day. Artsakh said they allowed the delivery only as a precondition for the complete re-opening of the Lachin Corridor, which has been blockaded by Azerbaijan since December 12.

Providing humanitarian assistance to Artsakh from the Aghdam road to Stepanakert has been Azerbaijan’s proposal to completely bypass Armenia and not take responsibility for the humanitarian crisis caused by the blockade Baku initiated nine months ago.

Residents of Askeran have been keeping the road closed for two months, because they, and the Artsakh authorities, fear that Azerbaijan will use the Aghdam transport route to carry out its ethnic cleansing campaign against Artsakh.

Askeran Mayor Hayk Shamiryan told ArtsakhPress on Tuesday that at first the resident protested the passage of the Russian truck, but later relented allowing Russian Red Cross vehicle to be escorted to Stepanakert with a police escort.

A Russian Red Cross truck enters Askeran from Akna (Aghdam)

The Artsakh authorities said that they green lighted the passage of the truck, which they said contains essential goods made in Russia.

“As previously announced, the Russian government initiated the humanitarian aid to the Republic of Artsakh. Today, on September 12, the humanitarian cargo entered the Republic of Artsakh through the town of Askeran, with the permission of the republic’s authorities, through the Russian Red Cross and on board the vehicles of that organization. The aid contains Russian-made essential products,” the official Artsakh InfoCenter said in a statement, adding that the Artsakh Public Television will report more details.

The residents who have closed the Aghdam-Askeran road inspected the cargo to ensure that it only contained Russian products and said that the Russian aid was allowed into Artsakh under the condition that Russia carries out its obligations on the opening of the Lachin Corridor.

“The Russian Red Cross truck was inspected at the checkpoint located on the Akna [Aghdam]-Askeran road section, after which it proceeded to Stepanakert. Negotiations with the [protesters] in Askeran were held beforehand, during which the sides agreed to open the road exclusively for the Russian vehicle, under the condition that the Russian side’s obligations that only the Russian truck will pass and the Kashatagh road [Lachin Corridor] will be opened, will be maintained,” Anahit Petrosyan, a representative of the residents told Armenpress.

She added that Askeran residents will continue to keep the road closed to prevent Azerbaijan’s Red Crescent from entering Artsakh.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said Tuesday that the International Committee of the Red Cross will be allowed to transport goods along Lachin Corridor if the Aghdam-Stepanakert road opens.

He said that Azerbaijan is ready to create the conditions for the shipments of goods through the Lachin border checkpoint in line with border and customs control simultaneously with the use of the Aghdam-Stepanakert road.

He described the transfer of the Russian aid through the Aghdam-Stepanakert road as a “positive step and important progress in the direction of opening that road.”

Russia hopes that soon the Lachin Corridor will be unblocked parallel with the Aghdam route and Nagorno-Karabakh will start receiving regular humanitarian aid from both directions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Zakharova said that the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan developed a plan on the simultaneous unblocking of the Lachin and Aghdam routes during their July 25 meeting in Moscow.

“Taking into consideration the significant difference in positions and the high level of mutual distrust, this work did not proceed easily. As a first step, on September 12, 15 tons of food, personal hygiene products and beddings were delivered to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh requiring aid,” Zakharova said.

“We expect that taking into consideration the previously reached mutual-understanding, soon the Lachin Corridor will also be unblocked parallel with the Aghdam route, and then humanitarian aid will be regularly delivered to the region from the two directions,” Zakharova said, expressing hope that this way the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will be stabilized and the normal life of the population will be restored.

“This will in turn create conditions for launching dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert and relaunching the work in the direction of implementing the entire elements of the 2020-2022 trilateral agreements on the normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations,” she added.

The United States on Monday said it is deeply concerned about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

.

“We are deeply concerned about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. We repeat our call, as the Secretary did in a statement over the weekend, for the immediate and simultaneous opening of the Lachin and Aghdam routes to allow passage of desperately needed humanitarian supplies to the men and women and children in Nagorno-Karabakh,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller at a briefing on Monday.

“We urge the leaders, as the Secretary did in his calls, against taking any actions that raise tensions or distract from this goal. And I will say, in addition, we have consistently stressed this need for open – to open routes in Nagorno-Karabakh and for a dialogue between the parties,” Miller added.

“While it is important that Nagorno-Karabakh have credible representatives for this process, as we have said in the past, we do not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent and sovereign state, and therefore we do not recognize the results of those so-called presidential elections that were announced over the last few days. So, I will say that the United States will continue to strongly support efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve outstanding issues through direct dialogue, and that’s why Secretary Blinken and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Lou Bono have been consistently engaged, and we will stay consistently engaged on this question,” Miller added.