Meeting Between Pashinyan and Aliyev is Not Scheduled, Kremlin Says

Hundreds of citizens of Artsakh gathered at the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s checkpoint on the Stepanakert-Shushi road on Saturday and demanded that the peacekeepers ensure the normal functioning of the Lachin Corridor in accordance with the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement.

Politician Tigran Petrosyan, one of the organizers of the rally, told Armenpress that a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent said that the Lachin Corridor could be opened on December 26.

Artsakh residents march to the Russian Peacekeeping checkpoint on Dec. 24

“They also said that after Azerbaijanis open the road there can be no talk about installing any [new] checkpoints,” Petrosyan added.

Later in the evening Petrosyan posted a statement on social media, clarifying that the representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent told him that a meeting of the top leadership will take place on December 26, the issue will get a final solution and the road should be opened.

Petrosyan was presumably referring to the informal CIS summit scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday in Saint Petersburg.

Kremlin spokesperson Demitry Peskov said that while the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan were scheduled to attend the summit, a meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan was not scheduled.