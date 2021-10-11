Artsakh law enforcement agencies have enough evidence to identify the culprit in killing

After confirming that an Artsakh civilian was killed on Saturday as a result of Azerbaijani sniper shooting, the Russian peacekeeping mission said it has launched an investigation.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that Aram Tepnants, a 55-year-old farmer in Artsakh’s Martakert region was shot by Azerbaijani force while he was farming.

“The Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command is investigating the incident with the involvement of both sides,” said the Russian Defense Ministry.

Artsakh’s Prosecutor General’s office said on Monday that it has enough evidence to identify the Tepnants’ shooter.

Azerbaijan has not yet issued an official statement on the initiation of a criminal case over the incident.

The Artsakh Prosecutor General’s office said that law enforcement bodies will present their findings to the Russian peacekeeping mission, adding that the evidence will prove criminal intent against a citizen of Artsakh by the Azerbaijani forces.

The prosecutor’s office said that Azerbaijan, being a member of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, has undertaken the obligation to respect the right to life.

“By failing to fulfill its obligations under the Convention, Azerbaijan gives another opportunity to conclude (the Armenians of Artsakh have long been convinced of this) that such criminal acts are organized, directed, and are not mere acts against a person, but have a terroristic nature and purpose,” added the Prosecutor General’s office.