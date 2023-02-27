The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh is currently working on lifting the Lachin Corridor blockade, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Lusine Avanesyan told Azatutyun.am.

Delegations from Artsakh and Azerbaijan held talks on Friday with the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping command and reportedly reached certain agreements, the details of which have not been publicized.

“Negotiations on opening the corridor are continuing by the Russian side. There are no new developments,” said Avanesyan. “Artsakh’s position is clear. The corridor must function based on the provisioned of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement.”

The president’s spokesperson said that they continue to live with the hope that the Russian peacekeepers efforts will yield changes to the current status and situation. Yet, Monday marked the 78th day that the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia —and the rest of the world —remained blockaded.

Avanesyan said that as far as the shortages of energy and gas are concerned, the Artsakh authorities are awaiting steps from Azerbaijan, after which experts can visit the sites on the ground and determine the extend of damage to the electricity power grid. The rolling blackouts instituted in response to the electricity blockade continue to remain in effect, the spokesperson said.

The director of ArtsakhEnergo, the electricity operator, told Azatutyun, that the company has determined that the damaged electrical grid is located in Berdzor and can be repaired if access to the area is provided. Berdzor was among three areas that fell under Azerbaijani control in August.

ArtsakhGaz, the natural gas provider, said that the gas supply to Artsakh has been restored and that all insinuations currently have access to the fuel.

All Artsakh pre-schools and kindergartens reopened on Monday. The higher-level schools had opened their doors despite the gas and electricity shortages.

Meanwhile, the international community continued to urge Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor. However, even a ruling by the International Court of Justice has not compelled Azerbaijan to comply with these requests.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhum Bayramov has said that the so-called environmental activists are staging protests because of Azerbaijan’s legal demands have not been taken into consideration.

“The protesters have made specific demands, which continue to go unanswered. That is why their protests are continuing,” Bayramov has said.