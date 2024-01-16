A shipment of Russian weapons, which according to Armenian officials had been delayed, has arrived in Armenia.

The announcement was made Tuesday not by Armenia’s Defense Ministry or military brass but rather by Gagik Melkonyan, a member of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party who sits on the parliament’s defense commission.

Melkonyan told Azatutyun.am’s Armenian Service that shipment, which reportedly arrived in Armenia recently, is part of a recent contract signed between Yerevan and Moscow.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry neither denied or confirmed the report of the Russian weapons delivery when asked by News.am.

Armenian lawmakers, as well as some government officials, had recently complained that Russia was not keeping its end of the deal to deliver weapons despite having been paid “hundreds of millions of dollars” by Armenia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov all but acknowledged the delays last month, effectively saying that the Ukraine conflict had stretched the country military manufacturing sector.