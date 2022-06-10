2022 SADA Cup flyer

YEREVAN—The Basketball Federation of Armenia and SADA signed a cooperation agreement to work together towards the promotion of the National Basketball Team and the development of Basketball as a growing sport in Armenia.

SADA, a leading Google Cloud partner and a global provider of business and technology services has become the marquee sponsor of the Armenia national basketball team and national youth teams U16, U18 men and U16, U20 women.

This cooperation creates opportunities for the Armenia national basketball team to participate in the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries from June 28 to July 3 in Ta’ Qali, Malta. In addition, the Armenian youth team programs and training will allow the next generation of Basketball players to be better prepared to compete in the 2022-2023 European tournaments. Moreover, the first ever SADA Cup tournament will be launched in Yerevan featuring teams from 4 countries. The event will take place in Karen Demirchyan’s Sports and Concerts Complex on June 23 – 26.

“We welcome SADA as the marquee sponsor of the Armenia national basketball and youth teams,” said Hrachya Rostomyan, President of the BFA. “This important cooperation will ensure financial stability contributing to the development of basketball in Armenia. The sponsorship covers the 2022 tournaments and youth training programs. We hope this is the beginning of a great collaboration that will turn into a long-lasting relationship. We are grateful to the leadership of SADA for the great support and we look forward to a successful cooperation,” he added.

“SADA is connected to Armenia with its roots, and by opening an office in Yerevan a year ago, we reaffirm our love for our homeland and express our conviction that Armenia is competitive in the global tech industry,” said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA.

“In cooperation with the Basketball Federation of Armenia, we want to contribute to Armenia’s success in sports globally, provide the next generation opportunities for careers in sports, and promote a healthy lifestyle among young people. I am confident that the Armenian national basketball teams will make their fans proud and deliver strong competition under a new head coach Rex Kamalian with coaching experience in the NBA,” concluded Safoian.

SADA, the marquee sponsor of the Armenian national basketball and youth teams, has been named Google Cloud Partner of the Year for 4-years running, as well as ranking on the Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2022 Inc. list of America’s Top 50 Workplaces. Visit the SADA website to learn more.