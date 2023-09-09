EU Does Not Recognize what it Calls ‘So-Called’ Elections

The Artsakh National Assembly convened a special session during which it elected Samvel Shahramanyan as the president of the republic.

Shahramanyan replaces Arayik Harutyunyan who resigned last week and appointed the newly-elected president as Artsakh’s State Minister. Earlier this week, the parliamentary factions, including the ruling bloc, endorsed Sharamanyan’s candidacy.

He was confirmed with 22 votes in favor and one opposed. An inauguration ceremony will take place on Sunday.

The status of Artsakh must be determined and a direct connection with Armenia through the Lachin Corridor must be restored, Shahramanyan told parliament after his election.

“The status of Nagorno-Karabakh must be determined, and we must have direct connection with Armenia through the Lachin Corridor. While other routes could be opened, but they cannot replace the corridor,” Shahramanyan said.

“Negotiations must take place, the format [of talks] can be both multilateral and bilateral, with guarantees from a third party. Stepanakert must be a engaged in the negotiations,” Shahramanyan added.

He called for the strengthening of Artsakh’s statehood, domestic stability, exercising the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, improving the socio-economic situation and establishing law and order.

Baku on Friday condemned the vote, calling it “extremely provocative.”

The European Union was quick to announce that it does not recognize the presidential elections in Artsakh, a statement from the bloc’s diplomatic service said on Saturday.

“In view of the so-called ‘presidential elections’ in Khankendi/Stepanakert on 9 September 2023, the European Union reiterates that it does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework within which they have been held. At the same time, the EU believes that it is important for the Karabakh Armenians to consolidate around de facto leadership that is able and willing to engage in result-oriented discussions with Baku. The EU is committed to supporting this process,” the European Union External Action Service said in a statement.