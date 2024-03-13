San Francisco community members at Elaine Kapjian-Pitt and Morley Pitt’s home, where they celebrated the Arev Children’s Development Center in Armenia

SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco community members gathered at the home of Elaine Kapjian-Pitt and Morley Pitt in San Francisco March 8 to honor the impactful work of the Arev Children’s Development Center in Yerevan, Armenia.

More than a few dozen guests learned about the center’s efforts to improve the lives of children with Down syndrome which provide medical care, education, and advocacy—the only center of its kind focusing on Down syndrome in Armenia.

Fr. Grigor Grigorian, founder of the Arev Center, was in attendance from Armenia and shared the center’s journey and mission, including how it has personally played a vital role in the development of his young son, also with Down syndrome.

Fr. Mesrop Ash (center left) and Fr. Grigor Grigorian (center right) with Kim Bardakian Demirjian (left) and Elaine Kapjian-Pitt

Fr. Grigor also discussed the Bell Choir formed by the children at the center, illustrating their dedicated efforts to reshape societal perceptions of individuals with Down syndrome across Armenia. Families bringing their children to the center are not required to pay for the rehabilitation services their child receives, which is a huge burden lifted for the families.

Generously hosted by St. John Armenian Church, Fr. Mesrop Ash, Elaine Kapjian-Pitt, Kim Bardakian Demirjian, and Valina Agbabian, the event highlighted the power of community in uplifting the lives of those in need.

Guests left inspired by the center’s work and their role in making a difference. The event showcased compassion, inclusion, and empowerment for all children, irrespective of ability.

To learn more about the Arev Center or to donate, visit the website.