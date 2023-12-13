The Sardarabad Bookstore, which has been part of the Armenian community in Los Angeles for 45 years, has relocated to the Kirkor and Mariam Karamanougian Armenian Youth Center in Glendale, adjacent to St. Mary’s Church.

A grand re-opening ceremony was held on December 10, bringing together community members and book lovers, who toured the new facility in the heart of the Armenian community.

“For us, Armenians, a bookstore is not merely a commercial establishment. It is a home, which spreads our culture, music, songs and traditions,” said Very Reverend Zareh Sarkissian, the pastor of the St. Mary’s Church in his remarks, after officiating the traditional bread and salt blessing ceremony.

Very Rev. Zareh Sarkissian officiates the traditional blessing of salt and bread ceremony

“That is why I blessed the salt, bread and water, because this is our home, so it can also become the home for our generations to advance and serve our nation,” added Very Rev. Sarkissian.

The Sardarabad Bookstore was established as a result of hard work and dedication by many dedicated individuals.

“In 1978, a group of book loving 17- to 18-year old members of the AYF Sardarabad chapter members —Salpi Ghazarian, Sako Berberian, Viken Hovsepian — decided that it was important to spread the Armenian culture and literature, thus establishing the ‘Sardarabad’ Bookstore,” Harut Mekerdichian, the director of the bookstore told Asbarez’s Nane Avagyan in an interview.

Sardarabad began as a mobile bookstore in 1984 and later was moved to the headquarters of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Glendale Aharonian chapter on Brand Boulevard in Glendale.

After occupying several brick and mortar storefronts in Glendale, “Sardarabad returned to its roots, in the center that now serves as the Aharonian chapter’s headquarters,” Mekerdichian added.

1 of 8 - + 1. Scenes from Sardarabad Bookstore's reopening event 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8.

He recalled and praised the hard work by former bookstore directors — Apo and Ani Boghigian, Arman Baghdoian, Rita Demirdjian and Varoujan Ourfalian — for maintaining and elevating the bookstore’s mission.

After assuming the directorship of the bookstore in 2017, Mekerdichian and board member Arto Keuleyan conceived of the idea to relocate Sardarabad Bookstore to the Armenian Youth Center in Glendale. The move was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but finally in December of this year, the mammoth task of relocating the bookstore to the center was finally achieved.

Mekerdichian also offered words of gratitude to Carmen Ohaninan and the ARF Aharanian chapter, as well as to Shoushig Arslanian, Arman Baghdoian, Varouj Baghdasarian, Harout Madenian, Garine Izmirlian, Arto Keuleyan, Ankine Izmirlian, Houri Markarian and others supporters for their hard work and “their belief in the Armenian culture, Armenian literature and advancement of the Armenian community.”

“During my many visiting to this center, which belongs to the Aharonian Chapter, I have witnessed the bevy of activity by the youth, who feel at home in this center,” said Mardig Gaboudian, who delivered remarks on behalf of the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee during Sunday’s event.

“From now on, young Armenians will also have the added opportunity to visit and use the bookstore, which has not become a part of this ‘home,’ and will greatly enhance it offerings,” added Gaboudian.

He thanked the dedicated supporters, especially the input and dedication of Jacklin Avakian, the bookstore manager for her unwavering effort to advance the bookstore. He also offered words of gratitude to Mekerdichian.

“The relocation of Sardarabad will provide new impetus to the bookstore, because we are surrounded by various Armenian organizations,” said Avakian, who expressed hope that the parents of the children and youth will become the store’s permanent visitors and customers.

“We are also very happy that within this Youth Center, we will have the opportunity to organize events, which will become another opportunity to draw in our community,” added Avakian.

She said that the bookstore offers another new feature: Visitors may order coffee, refreshments and snacks and enjoy them in the bookstore’s cafe.

Sardarabad Bookstore offers an impressive array of books in Western and Easter Armenian dialects, publications on Armenian history, the Genocide, art, books for children and other subjects, as well as souvenirs, mementoes and gifts, which are primarily made in Armenia.

Avakian said that a special effort has been made to expand the bookstore’s children and young adults offerings, the latest of which are the works by children’s author Aline Bezdigian, whose two new books are now available in Eastern and Western Armenian.

“There was a great need for such a venue in our community,” said author Bezdigian. “It is the first time that book lovers can enjoy literature at a cafe in the same facility.”

Present at the bookstore reopening were members of the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee and the Aharonian Chapter, as well as community leaders, cultural and literary figures and academicians.

“In these extremely difficult times for our nation, I am very pleased when I witness that despite these trying times, our culture and literature are thriving,” Dr. Rubina Peroomian told Asbarez’s Nane Avagyan.

“I get encouraged when I see that our people have such values,” added Peroomian.