Society for Armenian Studies logo

As part of its new policy to strengthen ties with academic institutions in Armenia and Artsakh, the Society for Armenian Studies signed an Agreement on Cooperation with Artsakh State University (ArSU) on October 25. The Agreement aims at cooperating on different academic projects that would be beneficial to both parties and to advance the field of Armenian Studies.

The scope of the cooperation includes, but is not limited to, exchange of mutual information on academic activities carried out by both parties; exchange and loans of books relevant to both parties; exchange of knowledge and expertise with respect to Armenian Studies; sharing of advice, educational consultation, and research Armenian Study; and cooperation through local and international conferences, symposia, and lectures to advance the field of Armenian Studies.

Commenting on the Agreement, SAS President Bedross Der Matossian said, “We are looking forward to cooperating with Artsakh State University on academic issues pertaining to Armenians Studies in general and Artsakh history in particular. This cooperation will be mutually beneficial to all of us. SAS has members whose research deals with the political as well as cultural history of Artsakh. Through harnessing the existing potential of scholars from both institutions, the study of Artsakh’s history and cultural heritage will advance.”

Bedross Der Matossian

Armen Sarkisyan

Artsakh State University President Prof. Dr. Armen Sarkisyan commented saying: “I consider this Cooperation Agreement as an extremely important development for Artsakh State University. The role of the Society for Armenian Studies in developing Armenian Studies in the Diaspora has been crucial. The mission of the Society in strengthening the academic ties between the Diaspora and the homeland is a noble one. We are looking forward to a fruitful cooperation.”

As part of this mutual cooperation, Prof. Dr. Armen Sarksyan will deliver a talk via Zoom on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 12:00pm ET (9:00am PT) titled “Artsakh State University: Past, Present, and Future.” Register for the zoom today.

Artsakh State University logo

Artsakh State University is the oldest and largest university in Artsakh. Over the course of its nearly fifty-year history, Artsakh State University has produced over 20,000 graduates in sixty fields of study. Currently, the university prepares specialists in thirty-one areas.

The SAS, founded in 1974, is the international professional association representing scholars and teachers in the field of Armenian Studies. The aim of the SAS is to promote the study of Armenian culture and society, including history, language, literature, and social, political, and economic questions.

If you are interested in contributing to the activities of SAS please contact Prof. Bedross Der Matossian at bdermatossian2@unl.edu.

Information about the SAS can be found on its website or by following the SAS on its Facebook page, @societyforarmenianstudies.