Congressman Says Kassakhian Has the Experience and Knowledge to Lead Glendale

GLENDALE — Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), announced his endorsement of Glendale City Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian for City Council in the upcoming March 5, 2024 Election. Congressman Schiff has represented Glendale in Congress since his election in 2000.

“Ardy’s commitment to Glendale and his passion for public service is exemplary,” stated Congressman Schiff in a written statement. “His experience, knowledge of issues, and willingness to listen and lead with compassion have helped him be an effective leader and make Glendale a great city. I am proud to endorse Ardy Kassakhian for Glendale City Council and urge Glendale voters to elect Ardy on March 5, 2024.”

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Congressman Adam Schiff and his vote of confidence. He is one of our nation’s great leaders and someone who exemplifies the highest standard of sacrifice, integrity, and public service,” said Kassakhian. “Over the course of his service, Congressman Schiff has helped secure hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of our police DNA crime lab and has helped secure funding for important initiatives and projects that directly benefit our residents.” Congressman Adam Schiff’s endorsement adds to the growing list of elected officials who have endorsed Ardy Kassakhian’s bid for Glendale City Council.

Kassakhian grew up in Glendale after his family moved here in 1985. He attended public Glendale public schools and graduated from Glendale High School. He was first elected Glendale City Clerk in 2005 and was reelected four times before running for City Council in 2020. He served as Mayor of Glendale from 2022-2023 and as Chair of the Glendale Housing Authority.

He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and the Chairman of the California State New Motor Vehicle Board. Kassakhian graduated from UCLA (BA) and Northwestern University (MPPA) and the Executive Program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. He currently is an adjunct faculty member at Glendale Community College teaching political science and government. He lives with his wife Courtney and their young son in the Pelanconi neighborhood of Glendale.