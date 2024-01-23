Glendale City Councilmember and former Mayor Ardy Kassakhian announced a list of important endorsements on Tuesday in his bid for reelection to the Glendale City Council.

Kassakhian announced the endorsement of Senator Alex Padilla and California State Treasurer Fiona Ma as well as the endorsements from the Glendale Environmental Coalition, Los Angeles League of Conservation Voters, and Democrats for Neighborhood Action.

US Senator Alex Padilla has expressed his support, stating “I’m pleased to endorse Ardy Kassakhian for re-election to the Glendale City Council. Ardy has demonstrated his commitment to serve the families of Glendale, leading efforts to improve public safety, housing affordability, and investing in culture and arts programs. He’s earned the opportunity to serve for four more years”



“I am honored to have the support of Senator Padilla. His trust in my abilities to serve the people of Glendale means a lot,” Kassakhian said in response to the endorsement.

“I worked with the Senator when he was our Secretary of State to help find ways to get more citizens registered to vote and get more voters out to vote. I was honored to serve on the language accessibility task force he created and appreciate the great work he does to represent California and Glendale’s interest in the United States Senate,” added Kassakhian.

Kassakhian grew up in Glendale after his family moved here in 1985. He attended Glendale public schools and holds a B.A. from UCLA and a Masters in Policy and Public Administration from Northwestern University. In 2020, Kassakhian ran and was elected to the City Council where he served as the chair of the Housing Authority and as Mayor from 2022-2023.

He organized the city’s first housing summit which invited staff and policy experts to share ideas and experiences to help address the region’s critical housing shortage and affordability challenges. He is Glendale’s representative to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and Chair of the California State New Motor Vehicle Board. He currently is an adjunct faculty member at Glendale Community College, teaching political science and government. He lives with his wife Courtney and their young son in the Pelanconi neighborhood of Glendale.

Kassakhian is seeking to serve a second term on the Glendale City Council. Two council seats are up for election in the March 5 Municipal Election which will take place at the same time as the statewide Presidential Primary.