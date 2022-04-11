Senator Portantino’s endorses Elen Asatryan for City Council of Glendale

Senator Anthony Portantino (D- La Cañada Flintridge), who also serves as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced today his endorsement of Elen Asatryan for City Council of Glendale.

“I am excited to endorse my good friend Elen Asatryan for Glendale City Council. She is talented, passionate and her proven record of service and commitment to bringing positive change to Glendale will make her an effective Council member,” stated Senator Portantino. “I look forward to working with Elen on issues affecting the residents of Glendale. She has my complete support and trust.”

“I am honored and humbled to receive the endorsement and support of Senator Anthony Portantino, who is a tireless advocate for his constituents,” Asatryan said. “I look forward to working with Senator Portantino to improve the quality of life of Glendale residents.”

Senator Portantino’s endorsement comes on the heels of a broad coalition of community groups, residents, and small business owners who have come out in support of Asatryan’s campaign – setting a historic precedent for its grassroots efforts in reaching all pockets of Glendale through public facing events and meet and greets.

Elen’s roots run deep in Glendale and her track record of service to the City of Glendale and its constituents is evidenced in the years she’s dedicated serving as a fierce community advocate and leader.

Over the past two decades, she has led successful initiatives and campaigns on the local, state, and federal level, which include: expanding green space and access to programs for low-income families and marginalized communities as the Chair of the Glendale Parks and Recreation Commission; helping residents and small businesses cut through the bureaucratic red tape; establishing programs and initiatives for youth, women, working families and diverse communities; and ensuring equal access and representation at government entities.

Asatryan has also served on the City of Glendale Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission as well as the Glendale Youth Alliance, Glendale Community Police Partnership Advisory Committee, and the Glendale Unified School District Superintendent’s Advisory Committee. She is currently an elected member of the LACDP representing the 43rd Assembly District, which includes Glendale.

Elen is a graduate of Columbus Elementary School, Toll Middle School, Herbert Hoover High School, and UCLA. Juggling work and school, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with concentrations in American Politics and International Relations.

If elected, Elen would be the first Armenian-American woman on the Glendale City Council and, at age 39, the youngest woman ever elected to that office.

The Glendale City Council election is scheduled to take place on June 7. To learn more about, get involved in, and contribute to Elen Asatryan’s campaign, please visit the website. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the campaign’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @ElenAsatryan.