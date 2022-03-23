PASADENA—The students and staff at Levon & Hasmig Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten welcomed Senator Anthony J. Portantino to their campus on Friday, March 18. The Senator was received by Tavlian Preschool Director Garine Joukadarian, Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools Chairperson Sarkis Ourfalian, and school Board member Shant Baboujan.

“It was fun to visit Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten and receive such a warm welcome from the students upon entering the campus,” stated Senator Portantino. “Spending time at a preschool brought back memories of my two daughters and how fast time goes by.”

“It was great to meet the wonderful teachers who have created such a nurturing environment for the kids and who work tirelessly to ensure their success. I look forward to my next visit and watching this wonderful place continue to care for our children,” added Portantino.

Senator Portantino, who represents the 25th Senate District, has been a close friend of the Armenian American community and a champion of the Armenian Cause since being elected to public office. He spearheaded the establishment of the Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange and currently serves as its Chair.

In this capacity, the Senator visited Armenia and Artsakh on multiple occasions, and most recently led efforts to establish a California-Armenia Trade Desk in Yerevan. He has authored countless legislation and resolutions recognizing the Armenian Genocide and has been a strong proponent of including the Armenian Genocide as part of the state’s curriculum.

California has the largest population of Armenian Americans in the United States, with the 25th Senate District having the largest concentration of Armenians in the diaspora.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Senator Portantino at one of our Prelacy Armenian Schools and Preschools,” said the Board of Regents Chairperson Sarkis Ourfalian. “We are honored that the Senator was interested in visiting Tavlian Armenian Preschool and had the opportunity to personally interact with our beloved students, teachers, and staff.”

“On behalf of the Board of Regents and the entire Prelacy Armenian Schools family we thank Senator Portantino for being one of the devoted supporters of the Armenian American community and for the commitment he has shown towards our community,” concluded Ourfalian.

L. & H. Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten was established in 1992 in Pasadena, California. The school held its first semester and class instructions with four students. Since its establishment 30 years ago, Tavlian has graduated nearly 2,000 students. The school is licensed by the State of California and accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten offers an all-day developmentally appropriate program for children ages two through five. Currently, the school serves 70 students with 16 faculty and staff.