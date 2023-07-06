Mr. & Mrs. Sarkis and Nune Septjian and their family donated $5,000 to Asbarez and expressed their continued support for the publication, which will mark its 115th anniversary next month.

The Sepetjians have been long-time supporters and sponsors of Asbarez and its ongoing mission to inform, empower and create an arena for the community to share news and commentary about the important issues impacting its advancement.

The Sepetjians’ contribution serves as a starting point for Asbarez to kick off its annual anniversary campaign, which was launched with its 100th anniversary.

“The Asbarez management and the board of the Armenian Media Network are grateful to the unwavering support they have received from Sarkis and Nune Sepetjian and their family,” said Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian.

Over the years the Sepetjian family has contributed more than $40,000 to Asbarez.

The Sepetjian family’s generosity extends to all facets of the community. They have been benefactors to organizations such as the Armenian Cultural Foundation, the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, and the Western Prelacy and its schools, to name a few.

Most recently, the Sepetjians were major sponsors of the Armenian American Museum, which recently completed the first phase of its construction and celebrated that achievement through its Elevate Gala in March. In 2018, Sarkis and Nune Sepetjian were honored with the “Legacy Award” by the ACF. That same year they also made a generous donation to the ANCA-WR.

The Sepetjians generosity extends beyond the Western U.S. Armenian community. After the devastating explosion in Beirut in 2020, the Sepetjian family heeded the call and contributed to the more than $1.5 million that was raised for that effort. In 2017, Sarkis and Nune Sepetjian provided apartments to families in Gyumri displaced by the earthquake.

“Throughout the years the Sepetjian family has demonstrated its commitment to the mission of this important community institution and has allowed Asbarez to expand and advance its capabilities in reaching the community. We wholeheartedly thank them and express our appreciation,” added Khachatourian, the Asbarez Editor.

May the Sepetjians contribution serve as an example for others in our community and encourage them to support and advance Asbarez’s more than century-old mission.