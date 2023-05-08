A new short film that focuses on the Armenian Genocide is aiming to educate and inspire young Armenians about their heritage and the challenges faced by their ancestors. Through the film, the producers of “1915 Short Movie” hope to teach young people about this critical part of history and promote a better understanding of this shared past.

“1915” follows the journey of a young hero who asks questions and seeks answers about the Armenian Genocide. Through his journey, he discovers that he is part of a global Armenian community that shares a common history and culture. By framing the narrative in this way, the film’s creators hope to instill a sense of pride and belonging among young Armenians and to inspire them to learn more about their heritage.

“Through the eyes of the hero, we take the audience on a journey of discovery, asking questions and uncovering the truth about the Armenian Genocide. By framing the narrative in this way, I hope to instill a sense of pride and belonging among young Armenians, and to inspire them to learn more about their heritage and the challenges that their ancestors faced,” said screenwriter Vruir Tadevosian.

“As a father myself, I know how difficult it can be to talk to children about topics like massacres and genocide. However, I believe that it’s our responsibility to confront these painful parts of our history and to provide children with a deeper understanding of the world around them,” said lead actor Vahagn Stepanyan.

The film was produced by a team that has previously worked together, and Stepanyan expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration. “I was thrilled to work on this project with a team that I’ve collaborated with before. I knew that this team would handle this sensitive topic with the care and sensitivity it deserved, and that we could work together to create a film that would resonate with audiences of all ages,” said Stepanyan.

A scene from the filming of "1915 Short Movie"

“As Armenians, we are all part of a global family, connected by our shared history and culture. The Armenian Genocide was a significant event in history that impacted countless lives and its effects are still felt today. It is not just a historical event, but an ongoing issue with political and social implications that need to be addressed. By producing a movie about the genocide, I hope to advocate for change and justice for the victims and their descendants,” said director Aghasi Hovhannisyan.

The film’s creators hope that their work will inspire a new generation of Armenians to learn more about their history and culture and to engage in meaningful conversations about difficult topics like the Armenian Genocide. By doing so, they believe that they can ensure that the memory of the genocide and its impact on the global Armenian community is never forgotten.