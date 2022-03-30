Artsakh Parliament Wants to Add Active-Duty Combat Division to NSS

Azerbaijani forces continued to remain in their occupying positions at the critical Karaglukh heights on Wednesday, with Artsakh authorities reporting that the operative and tactical situation in and around the area remained tense.

The Artsakh Information Center added that the country’s authorities continued working with the Russian peacekeeping contingent command and through various diplomatic means to compel Azerbaijani forces to withdraw their troops from the occupied areas and return to their initial positions

The latest aggression by Azerbaijani forces has prompted a resolution introduced at the Artsakh National Assembly Wednesday to include an active duty military combat division in the Artsakh National Security Service.

The current law states that the national security service is divided into three bodies-–intelligence, counter-intelligence and military counter-intelligence.

The amendment will add a fourth body—combat division—to the system in order yo “strengthen the process of active-duty service (combat shift) of national security service officers at the Artsakh Republic state border (line of contact) and to regulate further legal relationships,” said the text of the resolution.