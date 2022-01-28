Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo wore a hoodie made by the brand Azat Mard, a name that translates to “Free Man” in Armenian, during the meeting with the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Ronaldo has been in Dubai for a few days and has been making the most of the warm weather with time spent on the beach and training at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Ronaldo in a turquoise Azat Mard hoodie The popular Azat Mard hoodie, as seen on the brand’s website

The Manchester United star was pictured in Sheikh Hamdan’s Instagram stories, along with his son Cristiano Junior.

Azat Mard positions itself as “a contemporary menswear brand specializing in luxury closing and outwear for the fashion-forward, powerful men.”

It was co-founded by Garen Tchobabanian and Neil Malhotra in 2018. Tchobanian previously played for the Armenian National Soccer team.

Ronaldo (second from left) wore the Azat Mard hoodie while attending a meeting in Dubai with his son, Cristiano Junior (far left)

The name, Azat Mard, is from Armenia and translates to “Free Man.”

“Freedom and self-expression are the driving forces behind the ethos of the brand, the Azat Mard man is a leader, he is forward-thinking and not afraid to stand up and stand out,” reads a post on the brand’s website.