Since 2015, WithLove.am has brought consumers treasures that speak volumes from one of the oldest, yet burgeoning corners of the world: Armenia.

Today, WithLove is proud to announce the launch of the limited-edition “Artsakh Collection.” They present 250 limited edition sets, which include five items handmade in Artsakh or by refugees recently displaced from their homes in Artsakh as a result of the 2020 war.

This collection represents the strength and resilience of the people of Artsakh and the roots that bind all Armenians across the globe.

The “Artsakh Collection” includes five different handmade treasures from Artsakh. Order now to receive your gift set in time for the holidays. All orders will receive free USPS 2-Day Priority Shipping.

Products Include:

Handmade Paper Doll in Armenian National Costume (Taraz)

Wool Table Runner with traditional carpet design

Souvenir Handcrafted Artsakh Brandy (Oghi)

Hand-poured MōM Floral Candle

Hand-Painted Oil Painting of a Scene in Artsakh (17cmx12cm)

Click here to learn about the products in our Artsakh Collection and the artisans who made them.

To learn more, visit the website,

WithLove.am is a project of Sosé and Allen’s Legacy Foundation. High-quality, handcrafted goods from Armenia & Artsakh were a major point of focus for Sosé and Allen and one of the countless things they wanted to share with the world. The proceeds from WithLove.am’s sales will directly benefit the continued efforts and projects of the SA Foundation.