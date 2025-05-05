Sparkles Foundation’s 4th Annual Fashion Show flyer

Event to Benefit Charities that Fight Human Trafficking and Support the Homeless and Refugees

The Sparkles Foundation will host its 4th Annual Children’s Benefit Fashion Show luncheon on Saturday, September 27 at the Torrey Pines Hilton La Jolla.

The exciting afternoon of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy will feature boutique shopping and a silent auction, musical performances, live auction and a fashion show produced by San Diego Visual Productions, featuring 40 models of all ages, wearing designs from Macy’s Fashion Valley, including students from nearby San Diego schools.

The event will again be emceed by Zanni Kalaydjian and co-chaired by Kathy Kassardjian and Dr. Anna Khachatrian, to support charities that fight human trafficking and support homeless, orphans and refugees, locally and around the world. Guest of Honor will be San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan.

Last year, more than $100,000 was raised to support multiple charities, and this year proceeds will again support the Armenian Missionary Association of American Orphan Fund; Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition, fighting child trafficking in San Diego; ECF (Etchmiadzin Children’s Fund); and the AGBU (Armenian General Benevolent Union) Children’s Fund.

The Boutique Shopping and Silent Auction will begin at 10:30am, with the Luncheon and Entertainment at 12pm. To donate or get more information, visit the website, or San Diego Sparkles Foundation Inc/Facebook. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities visit the website, email sparklefoundation@yahoo.com, or contact Suzanne Meader at (619) 246-2041 or the Sparkles office at (619) 630-4697.