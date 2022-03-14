Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, clergy, Religious and Executive Councils expressed their condolences on the passing of Hilda Ter Minassian, who died on March 5.

Ter Minassian was the main benefactor of St. Mary’s Armenian Church in Glendale. In memory of her son Arthur’s untimely death and then husband Vasken’s passing, she sponsored the founding of St. Mary’s Armenian Church in Glendale.

On July 10, 1988, Ter Minassian was awarded the Order of the Prince of Cilicia by then Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, Karekin II.

“On this sad occasion, we extend our condolences to the family of the deceased; Mrs. Ter Minassian’s son Ara, daughter Marlene, grandson Mr. and Mrs. Tina and Frederick Izrayelian, and great grandchildren Avon and Dillan, as well as all the relatives and friends,” said a statement by the Prelacy.