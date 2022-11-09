St. Sarkis Armenian Church in San Diego will celebrate its first anniversary at a gala dinner and dance at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

The black-tie optional event will feature the Los Angeles-based Allen G Orchestra, a top-rated international orchestra specializing in celebrating cultural sounds from around the world. The guest of honor at the gala will be Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, and parish priest the Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Berjekian will also be in attendance. Zanni Kalaydjian will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

“It took fifteen years and the generous donations from hundreds of Armenians in Southern California and beyond to build St. Sarkis Armenian Church. We look forward to celebrating the this first anniversary and to nurturing the church so that we will grow in faith and community,” said Very Rev. Fr. Berjekian.

The Gala will include dinner and dancing, a silent auction, a live auction, as well as a video presentation. Tickets for VIP seats start at Diamond level $10,000, Gold level $5,000, Silver $3,000, Bronze $2,500, and Friends $1,000. Individual tickets are $250.00. For tickets, contact Hasmik Hakobyan at St. Sarkis Armenian Church via email at info@stsarkischurchsd.com, or by phone at (619) 284 – 7179.