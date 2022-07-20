Established in 1984 in Watertown, Massachusetts, St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School is a private preschool through elementary school dedicated to educational excellence in an environment rich in Armenian culture. The school is accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England (AISNE).

St. Stephen’s Armenian Preschool, in addition to its accreditation by AISNE, is licensed by the Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) and maintains its status as a high quality bilingual preschool in the region.

SSAES is a child-centered American-Armenian institution committed to academic excellence. At the preschool level, the curriculum nurtures the whole child, developing skills in the Armenian language. At the elementary level, core curriculum subjects are taught in English. Armenian language, religion and history are taught in Armenian, with an emphasis on creating awareness and instilling an appreciation of Armenian culture and traditions.

The primary responsibility of the Head of School is to carry out the aforementioned mission of SSAES with integrity. The Head of School leads by example by embodying dedication and commitment to this mission in order to promote a positive environment for teaching and learning

General Responsibilities:

Serves as the chief administrator of the school and upholds the mission and values of the school;

Maintains, implements, and ensures adherence to school policies and procedures;

Manages the day to day operations of the school;

Develops and manages the after-school enrichment program and late stay;

Manages, maintains and implements recommendations as part of the AISNE school accreditation process;

Maintains health and safety protocols.

Instruction and Supervision:

Reviews English and Armenian curricula with the Curriculum Coordinator and Education Committee;

Interviews, hires and on boards new staff members;

Supervises, supports and collaborates with the St. Stephen’s Armenian Preschool director;

Evaluates directors, administrative staff and teachers;

Conducts faculty meetings in coordination with the curriculum coordinator.

School – Community Outreach:

Communicates and enforces policies and procedures as they align with the philosophy of the school for students, staff and parents;

Communicates and/or attends meetings with school committees (Board of Directors, Education Committee and Health Committee);

Fosters a strong connection between the school, parents and the wider community;

Prepares a variety of communications for parents, the church and the greater Armenian community;

Maintains a positive relationship with neighboring school communities (Watertown Public Schools and AISNE member schools);

Organizes and facilitates school functions, including Christmas and end-of-year ceremonies;

Cultivates relationships with prospective benefactors to the school.

Minimum Qualifications:

Master’s degree in education;

Experience in administration, as well as curriculum and instruction;

Minimum of 10 years relevant experience.

Benefits:

Competitive salary;

Coverage for health and dental insurance;

403(B) plan with match.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and résumé, a statement of educational leadership philosophy and three letters of recommendation to careers@ssaes.org.