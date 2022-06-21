WATERTOWN—St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School successfully completed its 38th academic year, thanks to a highly competent and dedicated teaching staff, individualized instruction, specialist teachers, updated teaching materials and curriculum, use of technology, many after school enrichment programs, and a comprehensive assessment program.

The Graduation Ceremonies were held on June 16 (Kindergarten) and June 17 (Elementary). Both Kindergarten and Grade 5 students presented poems, songs, and an Armenian Dance. In addition, the fifth graders read their farewells.

In her remarks, Principal Houry Boyamian announced that in addition to completing fully the curriculum in each grade, the school was able to conduct many extra-curricular activities. She stated, that the pandemic did not stop the school in celebrating or commemorating traditional holidays, such as Armenian Cultural Day, Vartanants Day, May 28, a commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, two Talent Shows, a Visit to the Armenian Museum of America, and a two-week trip to Armenia for fifth graders.

Principal Boyamian concluded her remarks by expressing her profound gratitude to the Teaching and Administrative Staff, to the School Board, the Education, Health and Technology Committees, as well as to Der Antranig and the St. Stephen’s Church Board of Trustees. She thanked the parents for their encouragement and unwavering support in another challenging year with the Pandemic.

On June 16, Fr. Baljian and Principal Boyamian honored Nora Hackett, for her 21 years of dedicated service as assistant treasurer of the school, with a Certificate of Appreciation awarded by Eastern Prelate Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian. Nora will retire at the end of June after being part of the St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School family from the day it opened its doors. Her father, Yervant Krafian, was one of the founding members of the school. She has held roles at SSAES from the beginning starting as a volunteer, a parent, a PTO Chair, an alumni parent, and assistant treasurer for 21 years. All three of Nora’s children are St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School alumnus.

The following students graduated from Kindergarten on June 16: Arek Babb-Mikaelian, Dalita bell, Dante Carbunari, Khoren Dennigan, Brayden Duhanyan, Aren Ekmekji, Eva Giragosian, Arev Hacobian, Sevag Karagozian, Ani Kechicchian, Lara Kirejian, Alexander Krikorian, Levon Luarasi, Andrew Manguikian, Nicholas Ntasios, Emma Orchanian, Diana Ohannesian, Sylvie Said, Anya Savo, Sanahin Arzoumanian Schwartz, and Lucine Zurabyan.

The following students graduated from St. Stephen’s Elementary School on June 17 bringing the number of our graduates up to 358: Siran Arakelian, Aiki Arzoumanian, Olivia Dimopoulos, Lori Garbedian, Leanna Iskenderian, Josephine Keumurian, Eva Khalarian, Arda Mahserejian, Aline Mikaelian, and Giselle Tarabelsi.

In his Remarks, Rev. Archpriest Antranig Baljian expressed his appreciation to the administration and faculty for their dedication and effort in providing an excellent education to all students. Then Fr. Baljian and Principal Boyamian presented the diplomas and the awards to the graduates.

2022 Graduating Class Awards

Prelacy Award for Excellence in Armenian (silver coin of Levon the 1st):

Siran Arakelian, Aiki Arzoumanian, Aline Mikaelian, Eva Khalarian, Leanna Iskenderian

Armenian Relief Society Award:

Lori Garabedian (Excellence for Oral Expression)

President’s Education Awards, 5th Grade

Presidential Award for Academic Excellence

Siran Arakelian

Aiki Arzoumanian

Presidential Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement

Aline Mikaelian

Eva Khalarian

Leanna Iskenderian

Presidential Award for Educational Excellence: The purpose of this award is to recognize the academic success of students who have excelled in their studies and who have earned high scores in the Standardized Tests.

Presidential Award for Educational Achievement: The purpose of this award is to reward students who work hard and give their best effort in school

Certificate of Recognition for Special Strength (All Subjects)

Siran Arakelian: Class Historian

Aiki Arzoumanian: Most Inquisitive about Space

Olivia Dimopoulos: Always willing to try new things

Lori Garabedian: Is inventive in math connections, history & science explanations

Leanna Iskenderian: Excited to Learn Everyday

Josephine Keumurian: Eager to LearnEva Khalarian: Helps Others as a Leader

Arda Mahserejian: She is a kind friend and helps others to feel included

Aline Mikaelian: Understands Graphs

Giselle Tarabelsi: She works hard to do always the right thing

Certificate of Recognition for their Special Strength (Armenian Studies)