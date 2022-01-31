Adele Manuelian

St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School, New England’s only Armenian elementary school, has received a $100,000 bequest from the Adele F. Manuelian 2013 Revocable Trust.

Matthew Der Manuelian, Mrs. Manuelian’s son, said: “Our mother was very grateful for the role the school plays in the Armenian Community and the lives of its students, and that gratitude extends to the head of the school, the school board, the teachers, the students, their parents, as well as to the school’s supporters in the Community.”

“We greatly appreciate Adele Manuelian’s desire to perpetuate Armenian education through her bequest,” remarked Houry Boyamian, Principal of St. Stephen’s. “Her incredibly generous gift to our school is an investment in our mission of providing an excellent bilingual, bicultural education for all our students.”

“On behalf of our school board and entire community, we would like to express our immense appreciation to the Der Manuelian Family regarding this bequest,” said Michel Guzelian, Chair of the School Board.

A plaque acknowledging the generosity of Adele Manuelian will be installed at the school.

Established in 1984, St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School is dedicated to educational excellence in an environment rich in Armenian culture. Serving students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, it is the only Armenian day school in New England, and is accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England. Accreditation by AISNE provides quality assurance that a school is meeting rigorous standards in all aspects of its operations and that it is operating in alignment with its mission.