The State Department has denied a Politico report that Secretary of State Antony Blinken told U.S. lawmakers last week that Azerbaijan will invade Armenia in the coming weeks.

Politico reported Friday that the State Department is tracking the possibility that Azerbaijan could soon invade southern Armenia in the coming weeks, Secretary of Antony Blinken warned a group of lawmakers during a telephone call on October 3. Politico cited two people familiar with the conversation.

In a written statement to Armenpress, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller claimed that the reporting in the article was “inaccurate and in no way reflects what Secretary Blinken said to lawmakers.”

“The United States strongly supports Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have stressed that any infringement of that sovereignty and territorial integrity would bring serious consequences,” Miller said.

Politico has not published a follow-up to its Friday article or addressed the State Department denial.

Since the briefing however, Rep. Frank Pallone, a New Jersey Democrat and the chair of the Armenian Congressional Caucus and one of the lawmakers who reportedly participated in the Oct. 3 call warned of an Azerbaijani attack on Armenia.

“Aliyev is moving forward with his objective to take Southern Armenia,” Pallone said in a post on X on Wednesday, arguing that “his regime is emboldened after facing little consequences” for invading Nagorno-Karabakh.

Rep. Brad Sherman, a member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, shared the Politico article on his page on the X platform.