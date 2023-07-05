The Artsakh Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticized the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina Kvien, who said in a recent interview that Artsakh Armenians can live safely under Azerbaijan’s rule.

Kvien made the remarks during an interview with Armenian Public Television on Armenia, disagreeing that the Armenian population of Artsakh will have to flee the region if Azerbaijan regains control of the area.

Seemingly ignoring the now almost seven-month blockade of the Lachin Corridor, as well as calls to Baku from the State Department to end it, Kvien claimed during the interview that “all parties” have assured the United States that “the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh’s residents must be guaranteed.”

“Amid Azerbaijan’s ongoing policy of territorial conquest and ethnic cleansing against the people of Artsakh—with a clear intent to commit genocide—the inhuman blocked, the repeated acts of violence and aggression, increasing hate speech and war mongering, such comments [Kvien’s] reek of a policy of appearing the aggressor,” the Artsakh foreign ministry said in its response.

“As history has shown, appeasing the aggressor is perceived by the latter as an encouragement of their destructive policies, which only lead to further violence and human suffering,” Stepanakert emphasized.

“We would like to reiterate that the quest for a fair, balanced and dignified settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict should not be constrained by artificial boundaries, but should be based on the norms and principles of international law, including the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, enshrined in the UN Charter. There are examples in recent history and international practice of resolving such complex and protracted conflicts based on respect for the will of the people,” the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said.

The statement also warned the U.S. and other mediators to not “predetermine the outcome of the negotiations” between Armenia and Azerbaijan.