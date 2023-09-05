The Artsakh Defense Ministry on Tuesday warned of an increase in movement and concentration of Azerbaijani military personnel and equipment near the line-of-contact with Artsakh.

The ministry said that the Artsakh Defense Army units had recorded this build-up in various areas of the line-of-contact.

It warned that Azerbaijan is preparing for another attack and during the past several days has increased its disinformation campaign of claiming attacks by Artsakh forces against Azerbaijani targets, which have been denied.

Local authorities reported that an Artsakh resident was injured on Sunday after Azerbaijani forces opened fire near a water tanker located in the village of Chankatagh in the Martakert district.

The Artsakh defense ministry said that the incident took place at 2:20 p.m. local time on Sunday, with Azerbaijani forces using small arms and grenade launchers to hit their target.

An Artsakh farmer was targeted by Azerbaijani forces, which shot at a farmer in the Sarushen village at around 10:10 a.m. local time on Monday. No injuries were reported.