Experience the Transcendent Fusion of Art and Architecture in a Solo Exhibition by Acclaimed Los Angeles Abstract Expressionist Koko Hovaguimian

LOS ANGELES — Prepare to be mesmerized by the visionary abstraction of Koko Hovaguimian as he unveils his highly anticipated solo exhibition, “Subsequent Retrospective,” igniting the city’s art scene with a profound exploration of the intersection between Art and Architecture. This captivating showcase invites art enthusiasts, collectors, and cultural enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the transformative power of abstract art. The exhibition will be held at Stephanie’s Art Gallery, located in La Cañada Flintridge, from September 28 to October 31, with an exclusive Artist Opening Reception on Thursday, September 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Subsequent Retrospective” marks a dynamic chapter in the artistic journey of Koko Hovaguimian. This solo exhibition presents a diverse collection of artworks that seamlessly blend the past, present, and future, offering viewers a unique perspective on the evolving landscape of his artistic process. Each masterpiece serves as a window into the artist’s mind, inviting you to witness the dynamic interplay between his earlier influences and his present-day expressions.

“Ceremony,” 48 x 48 in., oil on canvas

Koko’s profound connection with color, texture, and emotional expression is evident in carefully curated collections of abstract pieces. Experience his enchanting “floral silhouettes,” delve into the mesmerizing world of monochromatic musicians inspired by classical compositions, sail away with captivating seascapes, and discover the transformative beauty of ballet.

Artist Koko Hovaguimian

Koko Hovaguimian, a Los Angeles-based abstract artist and designer, is celebrated for his unique and distinct paintings. With a Master’s in Advanced Architectural Design from Columbia University in New York and over seven years of collaboration with world-renowned architect Frank Gehry in Los Angeles, Koko brings an unparalleled blend of Art and Architecture to his creations. His formal education in architectural design, combined with his years of painting and early artistic development through private instruction and the “atelier” method, has given birth to a series of abstract works that explore the harmonious connection between figures and the environments they occupy.

Stephanie’s Art Gallery is located at 466 Foothill Blvd. La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011. They gallery is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information about the gallery, please call (818) 790-4905, visit the gallery’s Instagram page, or the gallery’s website.