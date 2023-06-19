Steve Artinian

Steve Artinian, a veteran leader of the Homenetmen Western U.S. and an activist of the Armenian National Committee of American-Western Region passed way on June 18 in Los Angeles. He was 63.

The news of Artinian’s death on Sunday sent Armenian-American community of the Western United States into mourning as he was an integral part of several institutions that impact the community on a daily basis.

From the annual Homenetmen Navasartsian Games and its Victory Balls, to the ANCA-WR Grassroots Conferences and annual banquets, to the March for Justice marking the centennial of the Armenian Genocide, which drew more than 160,000 participants in Los Angeles, Artinian had a pivotal role in making these signature events a success by rally the community to join the cause.

In announcing his passing, the Homenetmen Western U.S. said that Artinian served for many years as a member of the Regional Executive and as chair. He was also involved with the planning, organizing and execution of the Homenetmen Navasartian Games for decades. Most recently, he was chairman of upcoming Navasatian Games Victory Ball.

Artinian was the recipient of Homenetmen’s “Special” medal in 2019. An award

bestowed upon him by Homenetmen Western US Region’s Executive Board for his dedication

and service to the organization.

“Yeghpayr Steve was a committed volunteer, always ready to serve where he can. He believed as

organizations, our greatest assets are our members and volunteers as well as our supporters and

donors. He was a believer of unwavering inclusiveness. He valued the diversity in talent and

experience and he believes in positive change and growth,” the Homenetmen Western Regional Executive said.

“ The Homenetmen Western US Region, its Councils and Committees as well as its Chapters all mourn the loss of Yegh. Steve Artinian. Our prayers go out to his wife, his family, his friends, and to his Homenetmen brothers and sisters from around the world. May he forever rest in peace, may,” added the organization’s executive. “May God bless his soul, and provide patience and perseverance to his loved ones through these difficult times.”

The ANCA-WR also is mourning Artinian’s passing with its board and staff saying they “are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of a beloved and dear member of our ANCA-WR family.”

“For over a decade, Steve has been a dedicated and loyal leader in everything we have done to advance the Armenian Cause. With his gentle demeanor, kind heart and unwavering commitment, he has selflessly devoted his time, talent and expertise to every project. Steve has been singularly responsible for lifting us up to new heights, optimistically promising success at every juncture and then inevitably delivering it by surpassing even his own expectations with each passing year,” added the ANCA-WR.

“From our America We Thank You tribute to Near East Relief, to our biennial ANCA-WR Grassroots Conferences, to our Annual Gala Banquets, to our HyeVotes initiative, to the leadership he brought to the community-wide Armenian Genocide Centennial March for Justice, to our ANCA Telethons, and everything in between, Steve has undertaken every task with humility and creativity and has left a lasting legacy on our organization and on our community that will never be forgotten. We are so grateful to him for the unflappable passion and vision he brought to us every single day,” said the ANCA-WR.

“Initially serving as an integral member of our ANCA-WR Board of Directors and then continuing to generously lead many vital committees with his creative vision on multiple projects, Steve has been an essential, steadfast, reliable and truly irreplaceable member of our team. He leaves us with broken hearts and a void that will be impossible to fill,” the ANCA-WR explained.

In extending their condolences to the Artinian’s family, the ANCA-WR Board and staff said, “Steve’s memory will continue to live on forever in our hearts and in everything we do.”

“We have learned so much from him and with boundless gratitude, we will strive to maintain the level of professionalism, dedication and vision that he brought to everything he did for us. May our beloved Steve soar with the angels and rest in peace in God’s light. We will truly miss him,” added the ANCA-WR.

Artinian was also a staunch supporter of the Asbarez and its mission. On numerous occasions, he touted the importance of the publication and its reach to a wide cross-section of the community, as well as the role it plays — as a vital institution — in advancing the Armenia Cause.

Artinian embodied the Homenetmen motto of “Elevate Yourself and Other With You.” He rose to every occasion and brought his unique professional and personal knowledge, but most importantly, his firm conviction and dedication to any endeavor.

“I love being Armenian,” Artinian said on his Facebook profile. That encapsulates the person he was.