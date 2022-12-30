ICRC Transports 3 More Artsakh Patients to Yerevan

Artsakh residents who have been stranded in Yerevan since the Azerbaijani blockaded the Lachin Corridor on December 12 will spend New Year’s Eve and welcome 2023 at the Yereblur National Military Cemetery to honor fallen soldiers.

“A group of people stranded in Yerevan as a result of the blockade of Artsakh are organizing a procession to Yerablur on New Year’s Eve where they will mark the beginning of the New Year,” the Artsakh State Minister’s Advisor Artak Beglaryan said in a statement. Beglaryan himself is among those stranded in Yerevan.

“At 20:00 (8 p.m. local time) December 31, we will start walking from Yerevan City Hall to Yerablur by holding a silent candlelight procession. This is another occasion for unity, to stand by Artsakh and honor the memory of the homeland’s martyrs. Join us in silently marking New Year next to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Beglaryan said.

On Friday, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, three more people, among them a cancer patient and one suffering from acute heart failure, were transported from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Artsakh government said.

The Artsakh health ministry reported that hospitals are unable to provide regular medical care to patients due to the Lachin Blockade, which is in its 19th day.

The ministry said that 12 children are hospitalized in the neonatal and intensive care units at the Arevik Children’s Hospital in Stepanakert.

Another 12 patients are under intensive care at the Stepanakert Hospital, the ministry said, adding that five of them are in critical condition.

“Doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the condition of the patients. Artsakh’s health ministry is taking all possible measures to properly overcome the situation resulting from the blockade,” the ministry said.