Ruben Ghazarian

Ruben Ghazarian, a 9th grader at the Armenian Academy at Blair High School in Pasadena, California, has been named a 2022 Finalist in the Congressional App Challenge.

This competition is the most prestigious prize in student computer science. The Challenge seeks to inspire and innovate efforts around STEM, coding, and computer science.

Congresswoman Judy Chu, representative for California’s 27th congressional district, announced the five finalists and winner on December 16th. A total of 27 students from Congresswoman Chu’s district entered the competition.

Ghazarian has been coding for over two years and was excited for the opportunity to compete in this challenge. His app, entitled “Resto-Math,” took over two months to develop, which he did in between his studies at school.

According to Ghazarian, he designed the app to help students learn math in an entertaining way, without being repetitive. He hopes to one day have a career in business, computer science, engineering, or robotics.

Ruben is the son of Pasadena residents Mr. and Mrs. Garabed and Lucine Ghazarian.