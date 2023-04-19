CSUN Armenian Heritage Week flyer

A cohort of student-led Armenian organizations at California State University, Northridge are collaborating to host “Armenian Heritage Week” in partnership with the Armenian Studies Department under the CSUN College of Humanities.

Armenian Heritage week will be an annually recurring, week-long event on the college campus with the aim of highlighting Armenian culture and bringing attention to cultural hardships over the course of Armenia’s history. The event will be hosted by Hidden Road Initiative, Armenian Students Association, Alpha Epsilon Omega, and Alpha Gamma Alpha. The organizations have agreed to allocate all proceeds from the events to Hidden Road Initiative’s philanthropic efforts for displaced children in Artsakh and Zinvori Tun Rehabilitation Center, a rehabilitation center for soldiers injured at war.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this event for the first time,” said David Abovian, co-founder and Co-President of CSUN Hidden Road Initiative. “This is the first time that our organizations have banded together in years, and hopefully the event will serve as an indication of how much Armenians need to band together today.”

“Putting together this type of event brings unity to the community and we hope to see Armenian Heritage Week flourish into an annual event to bring recognition on CSUN’s campus,” said Lily Chakrian, President of CSUN Hidden Road Initiative.

Armenian Heritage Week will occur from April 25 to 27, with events organized throughout the week in an effort to unify and bring recognition to the community.

April 25: Genocide Remembrance Day, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the University Library Front Lawn. A Candlelight Vigil to commemorate all the lives lost during the Armenian Genocide will be held. Throughout the day, posters will be displayed that provide students with information on the aggression Armenians faced during the genocide and continue to face today.

April 26: Armenian Heritage Day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the CSUN Matador Square. Participants will enjoy entertainment and food as we celebrate Armenian culture and unify the overwhelmingly large Armenian community on campus. Patille Dance Group, an Armenian and International Dance Studio located in Pasadena, California, will be performing a traditional Armenian Dance from 12 to 1 p.m. Traditional Armenian barbecue and sweets will be sold to raise funds. Flowers will also be sold to lay at the base of a Tsitsernakaberd replica built by the brothers of Alpha Epsilon Omega.

April 27: Artsakh Awareness Day, from 7:45 to 10:45 p.m. at the CSUN USU Theater. Movie Screening of “Neutral Zone” by Nver Galstyan, followed by a Q&A. Tickets will be sold at $50.

Hidden Road Initiative is a charitable non-profit organization that aims to provide educational and leadership opportunities for students living in remote villages in Armenia.

The Armenian Students Association strives to internally create a safe community space for its membership through a variety of cultural, social, and activist initiatives, and externally represent the unified voice of its members.

Alpha Epsilon Omega is the Armenian cultural fraternity on campus. The organization seeks to promote interest in Armenian history and culture by maintaining a network of collegiate / alumni members and engaging in multiple philanthropic efforts in support of the Armenian community every year.

Alpha Gamma Alpha is the Armenian cultural sorority on campus. The group aims to spread and further the Armenian culture and aid in Armenian causes, participate and aid the local and greater communities through philanthropic work, and make life-long ties.