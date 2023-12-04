Communication has been established successfully with Armenia’s Hayasat-1 satellite that was launched into space on Friday, the Bazoomq Space Research Lab announced Sunday.

“The first satellite created in independent Armenia has been in space for 3 days. We are happy to announce that we are successfully tracking our Hayasat-1 CubeSat-format satellite. It is operational and transmitting its periodic signals. In the next phase, we will move forward as planned. Congratulations to the team and all our supporters. P.S. Hayasat-1 was created by Bazoomq and the Center for Scientific Innovation and Education,” an official statement said.

Hayasat-1 satellite was sent into space by the SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara, Calif.

All the development, creation, and programming of Hayasat-1, the first of its kind developed in Armenia, were done in Armenia. The project was launched in January 2022.

The Hayasat-1 satellite is a small, one-unit CubeSat satellite. It is equipped with solar panels, sensors measuring the intensity of light coming from different directions, magnetometers acting as a compass for the satellite, magnetic converters that dampen the satellite’s rotations, various modules (power supply and communication modules and on-board computer) with sensors measuring the temperatures of the most critical parts, as well as inertial sensors measuring changes in orientation.

Also, the satellite has a secondary payload that will provide data on the satellite’s rotations, position, and motion. It consists of a GPS receiver with its antennas and an experimental inertial measurement unit developed and built in Armenia, which performs better on Earth than similar devices used in CubeSats, which is why it was installed on Hayasat-1 in order to test in space conditions.

The two-way communication with Hayasat-1 will be carried out through the ground station located in the Bazoomq area.