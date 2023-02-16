Glendale United School District Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian will be one of the honorees at this year’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Women of the Year awards events.

The event will take place on March 13 when the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and the Commission for Women will hold its 38th Annual Women of the Year Awards and Commemorative Celebration, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

This year 13 women who have diligently worked to better the lives of women in Los Angeles County will be honored. The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles in Downtown Los Angeles, 711 S. Hope St., in the California Ballroom. Registration and check-in will open at 10:30 a.m. and the event will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will receive the President’s Award.

Ekchian will be honored in the education category.

A portion of the proceeds from these events will be used to provide education scholarships for young at-risk women.