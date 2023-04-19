Award-winning Middle Eastern pop star Zaid Bourji, is set to perform live at Pechanga Resort Casino. The concert will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 9 p.m.

Known by fans for his songs “Mosh Nawi Ala Kher” and “Khayen,” Bourji enjoys a global following on social media with more than 600,000 followers on Instagram and more than 1.8 million on YouTube. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by calling (888) 810-8871, or by visiting the Pechanga website.

With many hit songs to his name, Ziad Bourji is also an accomplished actor, composer and lyricist. The Lebanese singer, actor and lyricist made his first public appearance as a singer at the Fifth Edition of LBC Talent Show, the Arabic version of Star AcademyFans now consider him one of the most popular figures in the Arabic music world. This year, Bourhi’s schedule shows fully booked with live concerts across the United States and Canada, including his performance at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Cailfornia.

The 50-year-old pop icon recorded his first song, ‘Ana Albi Alayk,’ which met its release with a sudden success and it was broadcast continuously on all television channels and radio stations in the Middle East.

Ziad records under the label Rotana for two albums— ‘Shaghel Bali’ in 2004 and ‘Ana Albi Alay’ in 2006.

Shows in the Pechanga Theater offer a comfortable and intimate concert experience. With 1,200 seats in its theater, each show features state-of-the-art, acoustically perfected sound, plus comfortable chairs, and an up-close view from every theater seat. Pechanga Resort Casino, conveniently located off Highway I-15 in Temecula Valley, Southern California wine county, is well-known for hosting only the best and the brightest worldwide entertainers and performers to provide the ultimate experience, especially, to all patrons of varied cultures.

Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences anywhere in the United States. Voted the number one casino in the West by USA Today and rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002, Pechanga Resort Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Offering 5,500 of hottest slots, 152 table games, a 1,100 room and suite hotel, dining, luxury spa, and golf at Journey at Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino features a destination that meets and exceeds the needs of its guests and the community. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Indians. For more information, call toll free (877) 711-2946 or visit the website. Follow Pechanga Resort Casino on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @PechangaCasino.