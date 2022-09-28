Supervisor Kathryn Barger today honored the Republic of Artsakh’s Foreign Minister, David Babayan, by presenting a scroll at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting to commemorate the alliance and solidarity between Los Angeles County and Artsakh.

Today’s commemoration took place on the two-year anniversary of Azerbaijan and Turkey’s six-week war on Artsakh.

Supervisor Barger shared the following message during the scroll presentation ceremony, which took place at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in the heart of Los Angeles:

“Over the last two years, we have seen an increasingly belligerent Azerbaijan continually attack Artsakh,” Supervisor Barger said. “My heart breaks hearing about the unprovoked military attacks that have taken so many innocent lives. I stand in solidarity with the Republic of Artsakh and the Armenian people against this campaign of terror. We must reaffirm Los Angeles County’s commitment to support the resilient Armenian people and join their calls for justice.”