Supervisor Kathryn Barger with representatives of the ANCA Pasadena Chapter and ARS Sosse chapter

PASADENA—The Armenian National Committee of America Pasadena Chapter hosted a joint meeting in October with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Pasadena Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF) and Armenian Relief Society’s Sosse Chapter.

In a meeting that was enlightening to say the least, Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed her deep commitment to engaging with issues of interest to the Armenian American community. Furthermore, Supervisor Barger expressed her gratitude for the support the ANCA – Western Region and ANCA – Pasadena Chapter have displayed over the years.

Some of the issues that were touched upon included the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter’s interest in funding opportunities that can assist the Pasadena Armenian Relief Society’s Sosse Chapter as well as Pasadena’s Armenian Cultural Foundation. In addition, ANCA Pasadena Chapter expressed its interest in hosting a county job fair at the Armenian Community Center, H & H Jivalagian Youth Center in the coming months. A discussion to register ARS Sosse Chapter as an interested vendor/contractor with the county ensued in order to ensure that they are informed of future requests for proposals (RFP’s).

“I applaud Supervisor Barger’s concerted effort to extend her outreach to the Armenian American community through the implementation of numerous programs that serve the communities of Los Angeles, including the Armenian community,” said ANCA Pasadena Chapter board member Stephanie Khatchikian.

Supervisor Barger and her staff were extremely gracious and keen on working with the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter in an effort to assist in extending programs and finding solutions to issues of concern to the Armenian American community.

Meeting participants included Chief Deputy, Anna Mouradian, Field Deputy, San Gabriel Valley, Sussy Nemer, Armenian Cultural Foundation’s representative and ANCA Treasurer, Vicken Harboyan, the Armenian Relief Society’s Sosse Chapter Chairperson, Tamar Orichian, ANCA board members Stephanie Khatchikian, David Gevorkian (Advisor) and Chairperson, Donig Donabedian.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest, and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian American community, and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.