GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California hosted a special visit by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger at the construction site of the cultural and educational center. The museum held its historic groundbreaking in Summer 2021 and is currently under construction at Glendale Central Park.

“I am excited to witness the Armenian American Museum coming to fruition thanks to the years of hard work and dedication of the entire community,” stated Supervisor Barger, who represents the Fifth District. “It is an honor to contribute to such a historical cultural center that will be the pride of many residents in Los Angeles County.”

Supervisor Barger has been a longtime supporter of the Armenian American Museum. In 2018, the Supervisor announced a generous contribution of $1 million in support of the landmark center at the museum’s Inaugural Gala. In 2019, the Supervisor was recognized for her support as one of the distinguished honorees of the 2nd Annual Gala.

The Armenian American Museum is a world class educational and cultural institution that is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.

The mission of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

