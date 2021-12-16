Vicken Arabian, Founder of Support Our Heroes and Viktor Karapetyan, AMAA Representative in Artsakh signing the Memorandum of Understanding

Representatives of AMAA and Suport Our Heroes at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding

YEREVAN—Support Our Heroes NGO and the Armenian Missionary Association of America have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, according to which AMAA will generously sponsor the construction of six of the 16 homes for Project Nakhijevanik, in Askeran.

Participation in this program is part of the AMAA’s mission to rebuild and resettle Artsakh. Immediately after the war, the AMAA resumed its Artsakh support campaign, not only to provide emergency aid, but to also help rebuild what was destroyed. To date, AMAA has renovated 17 houses in Artsakh, in the cities of Stepanakert and Martuni.

Harout Nercessian, AMAA Representative in Armenia reviews the plans

Bulldozers working at Nakhijevanik, performing site grading and excavation work

The site plan of the houses to be built

Support Our Heroes NGO launched Project Nakhijevanik in January 2021. The organization has since received a three hectares of land in the village of Nakhijevanik, Askeran from the Artsakh government as a grant, has performed all required soil engineering work, and developed the required detailed plans and budget for the construction of a new community of 16 homes, along with district infrastructure and a community park. SOH has also secured the project, charitable status from the Armenian Government.

Ground has been broken at this time and bulldozers are working at Nakhijevanik, performing site grading and excavation work.