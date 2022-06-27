Karekin II, the Catholicos of All Armenians, met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Syria to Armenia Dr. Nora Arisian at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on Monday.

According to the Etchmiadzin press service, the Catholicos congratulated Arisian on her appointment and expressed hope that her tenure will further strengthen the “centuries-old” relations between the Syrian and Armenian people.

The pontiff also emphasized the important role the Armenian community in Syria plays in strengthening ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Catholicos of All Armenians referred to the tragic losses and devastation caused by terrorist attacks in Syria and the 44-day war in Artsakh, expressing confidence that “the two friendly nations will overcome the challenges they face with a spirit of optimism and strong faith.”

Arisian briefed the Catholicos about the difficulties facing the Armenian community due to the conflict in Syria, confirming that the Syrian authorities are making every effort to improve the situation of the Armenian community. The Ambassador also emphasized the role of the Syrian-Armenian community in overcoming the current challenges in Syria, which has always been highly appreciated in the country.