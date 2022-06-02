Dr. Nora Arisian, the newly-appointed Syrian Ambassador to Armenia, presented her credentials to Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Thursday.

Mirzoyan congratulated Arisian and expressed confidence that her diplomatic mission will serve the continuous development of the Armenian-Syrian relations and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

According to a foreign ministry press statement, the two hailed the traditional, friendly ties between the two peoples based on mutual respect and trust. In this regard, the role of the Syrian-Armenian community was emphasized.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Syria, the parties touched upon the prospects of strengthening the Armenian-Syrian cooperation in bilateral and multilateral dimensions.