KAPAN, Armenia—More than 150 people from 23 border villages in Armenia’s Syunik Province received training in the care of traumatic injuries from the Los Angeles-based Code 3 Angels through a program implemented by the Tufenkian Foundation.

“In these difficult times for Armenia, we need to help the residents of vulnerable areas such as Kapan to be well prepared for any situation,” stated Tufenkian Foundation Director Greg Bedian. “Such training is not only invaluable in conflict situations; it can also save the lives of those who have been seriously injured due to accidents involving automobiles, agricultural machinery or even farm animals.”

The training took place from May 2 to 4 and was conducted in the villages of Artsvanik, David Bek, Shikahogh, Syunik and Yeghvard in the Kapan region. Participants included first responders, local clinic nurses, village administrators, schoolteachers, farmers and community volunteers. The villages around Kapan in the southern Syunik region of Armenia have become exposed to Azerbaijani aggression since the 44-Day War in 2020.

Founder and Director of Code 3 Angels Joe Krikorian addressing attendees during the program

During the training, the Code 3 Angels team instructed villagers in techniques developed by the US Department of Defense to limit severe blood loss. These included the proper use of military-grade tourniquets, wound-packing gauze and other essential items found in the emergency medical kit that was provided to each participant. The training also included key skills such as how to assess and prioritize the treatment of a victim’s wounds and how to safely move an injured person.

“Given the long distances from hospital facilities in Syunik’s isolated rural areas, having the skills and equipment necessary to limit blood loss due to trauma can literally save lives,” said Joe Krikorian, Founder and Director of Code 3 Angels. “I would like to sincerely thank the Tufenkian Foundation for organizing this initiative and giving us the opportunity to assist our people in the Homeland,” he continued.

A scene from the trauma care training program A scene from the trauma care training program

Krikorian is a former paramedic-firefighter who established the Code 3 Angels in 2014. Since that time, Krikorian and his Code 3 Angels colleagues have traveled numerous times to Armenia and Artsakh to provide training in pediatric emergency care, advanced cardiovascular life support, combat trauma, emergency medical response, basic first aid and other areas. In 2021 the Tufenkian Foundation and Code 3 Angels partnered for the first time and provided trauma care training to nearly 250 people in the Martuni region of Artsakh. The Code 3 Angels team is made up of current and former first responders who bring their real-world experience to the training room. The instructors are volunteers and receive no compensation for their services.

“We are so grateful to be able to partner with the Code 3 Angels. The value of the vast experience and expertise they bring cannot be overstated,” stated Bedian. “We are also indebted to the Armenian American Medical Association of Boston; the Armenian Medical Fund, USA; and the Izmirlian Foundation for their generous support which made this life-saving training possible,” Bedian concluded.

Established in 1999, the Tufenkian Foundation addresses the most pressing social, economic, cultural, and environmental challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh). Since its inception, the Tufenkian Foundation has supported various community initiatives as well as civic activism and public advocacy campaigns to help improve life in Armenia, while providing housing, education, social, health, and livelihood support for the Armenians of Artsakh.