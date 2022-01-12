Dr. Neshan Tabibian

Dr. Neshan Tabibian, his son Dr. Hagop Tabibian, as well as his daughter-in-law Dr. Anilga Tabibian have donated $70,000 to start new initiatives in the village of Dzovinar, Armenia.

With the coordination of Ter Gevork Barseghyan, Parish Priest of St. Astvadzadzin Church in Dzovinar, and Yn. Astgthik, the Tabibian Family Fund has embarked on a program to open new small businesses and a computer training program in the village.

The recently renovated Christian Education Community Center received 10 new laptops. A qualified instructor will teach adults from the village how to use a computer for communication and business purposes. The children who visit the Center will be taught proper computer usage. In addition, 10 laptops and a portable projector have been bought and are already in use at the Dzovinar Elementary School.

One project consists of receiving four industrial grade sewing machines and having a community member receive formal training in how to operate the machines. In turn, she will train local women to produce numerous types of clothing and sewn goods to be sold to larger markets in Martuni, Yerevan, and beyond.

Drs. Hagop and Anilga Tabibian

Once these two projects are successfully implemented, they will receive two industrial grade fruit dehydrators with which residents of Dzovinar and surrounding villages will be able to dry the fruits that grow in their region, also to be sold at large city markets.

As diasporans, the Tabibian Family Fund will continue with initiatives that will bring additional income to the residents of the villages as well as improving the quality of lives as part of strengthening rural Armenia.