HOBART, Australia—The Tasmanian House of Assembly has become the third state jurisdiction in Australia to recognize the 1915 Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia.

The motion was introduced on Thursday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. by Member of Parliament Lara Alexander – Member for Bass. Several members of the Tasmanian House of Assembly spoke in favor of the motion, including Members of Parliament, Jeremy Rocklife – Member for Braddon and Premier of Tasmania; Rebecca White – Member for Lyons and Leader of the Opposition; Cassy O’Connor – Member for Clarke and Leader of the Tasmanian Greens; Rosalie Woodruff – Member for Franklin and Dr. Shane Broad – Member for Braddon and Shadow Treasurer.

In a major show of non-partisan support, the motion adopted acknowledged the significant humanitarian contribution conducted by the people of Tasmania to assist victims of the 1915 Genocides and recognized the importance of remembering the crimes of the past to ensure they are never repeated again.

It was carried in the affirmative and was unanimously adopted in the presence of members of the local Armenian, Assyrian and Greek communities as well as representatives of the ANC-AU National Office and Board.

Representatives of the ANC-AU National Office and community members witnessed the historic motion taking place

The adoption of this motion means the Tasmanian Parliament joins the New South Wales and South Australian Parliaments in recognizing the 1915 Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides, making it the third state to recognize one of the first genocides of the 20th century.

The motion’s significance comes approximately three weeks after the Prime Minister of Australia and the Opposition Leader failed to accurately characterize the massacres of Armenians as Genocide.

ANC-AU Executive Director, Michael Kolokossian applauded this historic motion and thanked the champions of the motion, all those who worked behind the scenes and the entire Parliament, who unanimously supported the motion.

“In 2023, a record number of Australian Parliamentarians, 28 in total, called for Australian recognition of the Genocide, and their calls will now be amplified by another state standing on the side of truth and justice,” Kolokossian said.

Representatives of the ANC-AU with Member of Parliament Lara Alexander (center)

“Today’s recognition is not simply about remembering the Armenian Genocide but preventing genocides from happening again,” added Kolokossian.

ANC-AU Board Member Garineh Torossian, who joined the ANC-AU National Office to witness the historic motion take place in Tasmania, said, “We thank Ms Alexander, Mr Rockliff, Ms White, Ms O’Connor, and all members of the Tasmanian Parliament’s most representative chamber for ensuring history is not forgotten but learned from. This is yet another step in the right direction.”

The full motion adopted can be read below.

GENOCIDE OF THE ARMENIANS, ASSYRIANS AND GREEKS.

— That the House:—