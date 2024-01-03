Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has dismissed claims that the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia can contaminate the Araks River with radioactive materials, the Iranian Tansim news agency reported.

Addressing Iranian lawmakers, Amir-Abdollahian said that the technical report and inspection by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran dismissed the possibility of contamination of the Araks River as a result of the operation of the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani media claimed that Armenia’s Metsamor nuclear power plant pours 12 to 16 thousand cubic meters of radioactive waste into the Araks River every day.