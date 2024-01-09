Teni Melidonian (LinkedIn photo)

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced that Teni Melidonian was named to the newly-created position of Chief Oscars Officer, Deadline reported.

According to the entertainment news outlet, Melidonian will lead strategy, talent relations, special events and production teams for all awards programs and events.

This is a promotion for the longtime AMPAS executive, who as the lead liaison with Disney/ABC, the Academy’s broadcast distribution partner, headed Oscars ad sales, marketing, advertising and synergy strategies supporting audience growth opportunities globally, according to Deadline.

In her new role, Melidonian will collaborate closely with the Oscars producers and show host, Disney/ABC and Academy leadership, including the Board of Governors and its committees, and oversee the teams involved in developing and executing the Oscars for a global viewing audience, Deadline reported.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Academy CEO Bill Kramer, who also announced the promotion of MaryJane Partlow to Executive Vice-President of Awards Production and Special Events.

“Teni is creative and forward-thinking—and her years of Academy experience and strong knowledge of our awards are a huge asset for our organization during this exciting and historic time. She played a critical role in the success of last year’s show,” Kramer said in his announcement.

Melidonian was most recently Executive Vice-President of Oscars Strategy. She began her career at the Academy of Motion Pictures in 2005 as a publicist, advancing to head communications and publicity and overseeing brand strategy and marketing before moving over to lead the Oscars Strategy team. Prior to the Academy, Melidonian worked in Washington, including at Armenia’s Embassy to the United States.